Rio Paralympics: Russia set to hear on Paralympics ban decision

Russia will discover on Tuesday whether it will be allowed to compete at next month's Paralympic Games in Rio.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) is set to give its verdict on Russia's appeal against the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) ban on all Russian competitors.

The IPC made the decision in light of the McLaren report, which detailed a state-sponsored doping programme operated by Russia.

The Paralympics begin on 7 September.

The IPC's decision was in contrast to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which chose not to hand Russia a blanket ban from the Olympic Games.

The IOC was widely criticised for ignoring the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) recommendation to ban Russia.

Instead, each individual sporting federation was given the power to decide if Russian competitors were clean to compete.

A three-person IOC panel then had the final say.

In the end, more than 270 Russian athletes were cleared to compete at the Olympics, with Russia winning 56 medals in total.