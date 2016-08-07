Rio Paralympics 2016: 'Pure speculation' Russia has been banned - IPC

Rio will host the 15th edition of the summer Paralympic Games

Russia's Paralympians will learn on Sunday if they are to be allowed to compete in Rio following the country's doping scandal.

The International Paralympic Committee will announce any punishment at a news conference at 16:00 BST.

The IPC said reports it had banned Russia were "pure speculation".

It "opened suspension proceedings" against Russia following a report that claimed the country had operated a state-sponsored doping programme.

Former World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) president Dick Pound has called on the IPC to ban Russia from the Paralympics, which start on 7 September.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) chose not to ban Russia ahead of the Olympics, which began on Friday.

What about the Olympics?

The IOC was asked by Wada to impose a blanket ban on Russian athletes for the Olympic Games in Rio following the release of the McLaren report.

Instead, each individual sporting federation was given the power to decide if Russian competitors were clean to compete.

A three-person IOC panel then had the final say.

More than 270 Russian athletes were cleared to compete at the Olympics.

Some banned athletes are still appealing against the decision to block their involvement at the Games.

What did the McLaren report tell us?

Commissioned by Wada, it looked into claims by Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory.

He alleged he doped dozens of athletes in the run-up to the 2014 Winter Games with the help of the Russian government, which he said exploited its host status to subvert the drug-testing programme.

Rodchenkov, now in hiding in the United States, also alleged he doped athletes before the 2012 Games in London, the 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow and the 2015 World Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia.