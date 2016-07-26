Rio 2016: Jonnie Peacock in ParalympicsGB track and field team

Peacock was beaten by American Jarryd Wallace at the IPC Grand Prix Final in London on Saturday

London 2012 gold medallist Jonnie Peacock is part of the 54-strong ParalympicsGB track and field team that will compete in the 2016 Rio Games.

Forty-one athletes have been added to 13 initially selected in June.

Libby Clegg, 26, who set a new T11 200m world record at last weekend's IPC Athletics Grand Prix Final, is among 21 returning Paralympians.

"I know there is serious medal potential here," said Paralympic chef de mission, Penny Briscoe.

Peacock, 23, who won the 100m T44 title on his Paralympic debut in 2012, admitted that there will be "some incredibly fast times in Rio" but he is ready to "give a performance to be proud of".

In the field team, Stephen Miller, the most experienced athlete in the squad, will compete at his sixth Paralympics. The 36-year old has won three gold medals in the club throw F32/F51 and was captain of the men's athletics squad for London 2012, although he failed to win a medal.

Clegg and Clarke set a new 200m world record in London last weekend

Hannah Cockroft, David Weir and Richard Whitehead were among 13 track and field athletes to be named for the Rio Games back in June after securing a gold or silver medal at the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships.

Cockroft won the 100m and 200m T34 double in London, while fellow wheelchair racer Weir won the T54 800m, 1500m, 5,000m and marathon titles and Whitehead won the 200m T42 Paralympic gold.

Former serviceman David Henson, who took up sport following his rehabilitation from injury in Afghanistan in 2011, is one of a number of athletes set to make their Paralympic debut and he will go up against Whitehead.

"This is the real pinnacle of our sport," Henson said.

"I can't wait to go out and compete in Brazil and give a lifetime-best performance on the track."

Head coach Paula Dunn added: "There is some incredible talent here and the athletes have put everything into their training to ensure we are a world class team.

"We will be a force to be reckoned with once competition begins."

The announcement takes the number of selected Paralympic athletes to 256 in 19 sports.

Track

Kare Adenegan, Graeme Ballard, Paul Blake, Dan Bramall, Olivia Breen, Mickey Bushell, Richard Chiassaro, Chris Clarke (guide to Libby Clegg), Libby Clegg (guided by Chris Clarke), Hannah Cockcroft, Kadeena Cox, Toby Gold, Sophie Hahn, David Henson, Georgie Hermitage, Jordan Howe, Mo Jomni, Jade Jones, Rhys Jones, Sophie Kamlish, Samantha Kinghorn, Simon Lawson, Maria Lyle, Nathan Maguire, Polly Maton, Steven Morris, Mel Nicholls, Stephen Osborne, Jonnie Peacock, Derek Rae, Julie Rogers, Ben Rowlings, Andrew Small, Laura Sugar, Isaac Towers, David Weir, Richard Whitehead.

Field

Holly Arnold, Jonathan Broom Edwards, Jo Butterfield, Vanessa Daobry, Aled Davies, Kyron Duke, Sabrina Fortune, Dan Greaves, Kylie Grimes, Claire Harvey, Abbie Hunnisett, Stephen Miller, Holly Neill, Gemma Prescott, Stef Reid, Sam Ruddock, Kieran Tscherniawsky.