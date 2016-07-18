Hannah Stodel: Paralympics GB sailor confident of gold at Rio 2016

Media playback is not supported on this device Stodel aiming for Paralympics gold

Paralympics GB sailor Hannah Stodel says she is determined to win gold in her final appearance at a Games in Rio.

Stodel is preparing for her fourth Paralympics in the Sonar class - she finished sixth in 2004 and 2008 and fifth in 2012, having had a bronze medal before having points deducted.

She and her team-mates have won three of the last four world titles.

"Right now we're the ones to beat, and that's a great place to be going into Rio," she told BBC Look East.

Sailing was first included in the Paralympics in 1996, but will make its final appearance in Rio having been dropped for Tokyo 2020.

"We're such a strong team, we just sailed incredibly well in Holland at the worlds," she added.

"I'm excited just to get out there, get on the start line for the first race and just prove that we're going to win that gold medal."