Rio Paralympics: Vicky Jenkins added to Great Britain archery team

Vicky Jenkins will compete in the W1 compound category

World number three Vicky Jenkins has been added to Great Britain's archery team for the Rio Paralympics.

The British Paralympic Association said Jenkins, 39, had been given a discretionary place by the sport's international governing body.

Jenkins, from Worcester, was not named in the initial 10-strong team but will now make her Paralympics debut, competing in the W1 compound category.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me on my journey," she said.

GB squad: John Cavanagh, Jo Frith, Jodie Grinham, Mikey Hall, Vicky Jenkins, Nathan Macqueen, Tania Nadarajah, David Phillips, Jess Stretton, John Stubbs, John Walker.