Rio Paralympics: GB name nine-strong rowing squad

Tom Aggar, 32, won gold when the sport made its Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008

Great Britain have named an experienced rowing squad for the Rio Paralympics.

The nine members of the team, who will compete across the four events, all won medals at last year's World Championships while two have already won Paralympic gold in the sport.

Tom Aggar won single sculls gold in Beijing while Pam Relph was part of the victorious mixed coxed four in London.

Rachel Morris will compete in her second sport after winning handcycling gold in Beijing and bronze in London.

The 37-year-old double amputee transferred to rowing in 2013 and won silver at the 2015 World Championships in France.

Relph, 26, is the only remaining rower from her 2012 boat and teams up with debutants Grace Clough, James Fox, Daniel Brown and cox Oliver James.

The boat is unbeaten since the 2011 Worlds and the current crew are two-time World champions.

"The team that has been selected is far stronger than any I have been a part of in my six years of rowing for GB," Relph said.

There is also a new look in the double with Laurence Whiteley and Lauren Rowles hoping to make an impact in their first Games.

Whiteley, 24, spent two years waiting for a suitable partner to come along but his patience was rewarded when wheelchair racer Rowles, 18, who has just finished her A Levels, tried out early last year.

The partnership yielded a silver medal at the 2015 Worlds in their first major competition together.

Squad: Tom Aggar, Rachel Morris, Laurence Whiteley, Lauren Rowles, Pam Relph, Grace Clough, James Fox, Daniel Brown, Oliver James.