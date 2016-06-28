Rio Paralympics: London medallists on GB wheelchair tennis team

Shuker and Whiley were the first British women to win a Paralympic tennis medal

London medallists Jordanne Whiley, Lucy Shuker and Andy Lapthorne have been named on the Great Britain wheelchair tennis team for the Rio Paralympics.

Whiley and Shuker will be aiming to improve on the women's doubles bronze they won four years ago.

Lapthorne won quad doubles silver with the now-retired Peter Norfolk.

Eight of the 10-strong squad competed at the Games four years ago with teenager Alfie Hewett and quad player Antony Cotterill making their debuts.

Whiley and Gordon Reid are in the world's top five in both singles and doubles in the women's and men's divisions and have both enjoyed Grand Slam success.

Whiley, 24, won the calendar Grand Slam in doubles in 2014 with partner Yui Kamiji of Japan and claimed her biggest singles victory in last September's US Open final.

Scotland's Reid, also 24, has started 2016 in good form, winning the Australian Open singles in Melbourne in January and finishing runner-up at the French Open.

Both will be in action in the inaugural wheelchair singles event at Wimbledon next week along with fellow Rio-bound players Shuker, Louise Hunt and Hewett.

Lapthorne, 25, who is currently ranked fourth in the world in singles, teamed up with Beijing bronze medallist Jamie Burdekin at the recent World Team Cup in Japan where GB finished as runners-up in the quad section, for players who have impairments in three or more limbs.

GB squad

Men: Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett, Marc McCarroll, David Phillipson

Women: Jordanne Whiley, Lucy Shuker, Louise Hunt

Quads: Andy Lapthorne, Jamie Burdekin, Antony Cotterill