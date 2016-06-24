Pyeongchang 2018: British wheelchair curling loses UK Sport funding
British wheelchair curling has had its funding pulled by UK Sport in the lead-up to the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.
Bobsleigh and curling are among six Winter Olympic sports to receive increased funding, while the investment in skeleton remains unchanged.
However the wheelchair curling team, who won bronze in 2014, were "unable to demonstrate credible medal potential".
UK Sport says its investment in winter sports preparing for the Pyeongchang Games is now more than £31m.
Sports with increased funding
Bobsleigh, curling, figure skating, short-track speed skating, Para-skiing and snowboard
Sports with unchanged funding
Skeleton, skiing and snowboarding
Sports with funding removed
Wheelchair curling