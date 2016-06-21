Rio Paralympics: GB name 10-strong archery squad

Jo Frith has won world and European medals and will be hoping for individual and team success in Rio

Beijing gold medallist John Stubbs will be aiming for another Paralympic title in Rio after being selected on the Great Britain archery team.

Stubbs won men's individual compound gold in 2008 but missed out on a medal in 2012.

The 50-year-old is one of only two members of the 10-strong team with previous Games experience, along with John Cavanagh, 59.

Among the debutants are 16-year-old Hemel Hempstead student Jess Stretton.

Also named are London 2012 Gamesmaker Jo Frith, who took up archery in 2011 after being involved as a swimming coach and administrator and has gone on to win world and European medals.

Army veteran Mikey Hall - who won individual bronze and team gold at the Invictus Games in 2014 - is also included.

Former professional rugby player Nathan Macqueen, who played for Glasgow Warriors and was part of Scotland's archery team before a motorbike accident when he was 17, is also in the pool.

"Going to the Paralympics is the biggest honour an athlete can achieve," said Stubbs. "I feel just as proud today as I did when I was selected for the first time for Beijing."

Welshman David Phillips will go to Rio having returned to the sport following a 30-year break before winning European gold in 2014.

"I was hugely inspired by London 2012 and my the public's appreciation and support of disabled athletes," said Cwmbran's Phillips.

The archery competition will run from 10-17 September at the Sambodromo in Rio.

GB squad: John Cavanagh, Jo Frith, Jodie Grinham, Mikey Hall, Nathan Macqueen, Tania Nadarajah, David Phillips, Jess Stretton, John Stubbs, John Walker.