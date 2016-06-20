Rio Paralympics: GB's Simon Munn selected for seventh Games

Simon Munn has spent time playing professionally in Italy

Great Britain wheelchair basketball veteran Simon Munn will represent his country at a seventh Paralympics after the squad was announced on Monday.

The 48-year-old, who made his debut in Barcelona in 1992, won a silver medal in Atlanta in 1996 and bronzes in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).

He joins cyclist Dame Sarah Storey as the most experienced GB athlete in Rio.

Munn is one of six players who were part of the 2012 squad, who missed out a medal after finishing fourth.

Terry Bywater has been selected for a fifth Games after making his debut in Sydney as a teenager.

Ian Sagar, Gaz Choudhry, Abdi Jama, Simon Brown and Ade Orogbemi all have previous Games experience with Jama, Brown and Orogbemi also part of the 2008 squad along with Bywater and Munn.

Eleven of the 12-strong squad helped GB win a third gold in a row at last year's European Championships in Worcester.

The newest member is Leigh teenager Gregg Warburton, who will be making his major senior tournament debut.

Warburton, 19, along with fellow Games debutants Harry Brown and Phil Pratt, carried the Paralympic flag into the stadium as part of the London 2012 opening ceremony. The trio previously enjoyed success at Under-23 level.

Kyle Marsh and Lee Manning complete the squad.

While GB have enjoyed success at European level, they were a disappointing seventh at the last world championships in Korea in 2014 and coach Haj Bhania will be looking for his side to make more of an impact in Rio.

They start their pool games on Thursday, 8 September against Algeria before facing Iran, Brazil, Germany and USA.

The GB women's team was announced last month.

Squad: Abdi Jama, Simon Brown, Kyle Marsh, Gregg Warburton, Ade Orogbemi, Harry Brown, Phil Pratt, Ian Sagar, Gaz Choudhry, Simon Munn, Terry Bywater, Lee Manning