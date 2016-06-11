IPC Athletics Europeans: Carly Tait claims 100m T34 silver in Tuscany

Carly Tait will compete in the 400m on Sunday

Great Britain's Carly Tait earned a silver medal in the T34 100m at the IPC European Athletics in Grosseto, Italy.

Tait clocked 20.46 seconds as Russia's Veronika Doronina won in 20.10 at the six-day meeting - the last major competition before the Rio Paralympics.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards won bronze in the T42-44 high jump with 2.07 metres.

GB sprinters Richard Chiassaro (25.30) and Richard Whitehead (12.46) set championship records in the T54 200m and T42 100m semi-finals respectively.

Despite taking a medal on her international debut in Tuscany, Tait, who will compete in the 400m on Sunday, said: "I'm disappointed - that's not the best time for me. I felt confident lining up but I'm not entirely sure where things went wrong."

Whitehead, who like Chiassaro will be going for gold on Sunday, said of his time: "It's about putting a marker out there.

"I saw Daniel Jorgensen set a championship record in the heat before so I just wanted to nip it a little bit. 12.46 - can't grumble with that."

Richard Chiassaro's £8,000 racing chair was wrecked by vandals in December

There was another championship record for Sophie Hahn, who recorded 27.44 seconds in the women's T38 200m.

Ireland's Deirdre Mongan took bronze in the F53/F54 shot put with a throw of 4.23 metres, while Vanessa Daobry was fourth on her Great Britain debut in the F34 shot put with 6.46m.

Elsewhere, Poland's F40/F41 shot put world champion Bartosz Tyszkowski added 21cm to the world record he set at last year's World Championships as he threw 13.64m in winning gold.

World champion Vanessa Low of Germany beat local favourite Martina Caironi with a championship record of 4.71m in the T42-T44 women's long jump final.

With 171 medals up for grabs, the European Championships are a key opportunity for athletes to earn qualification standards for the Paralympics.

The GB athletics team for the Games will be announced in two phases - the first later this month and the remainder next month.

