Wheelchair tennis: Britain's Gordon Reid reaches French Open final

Media playback is not supported on this device Gordon Reid savours reaching French Open final

British wheelchair tennis player Gordon Reid beat world number one Stephane Houdet to reach the French Open final.

Scot Reid, 24, recovered from 3-0 down in the second set against the Frenchman to win 6-3 6-4 in Paris.

Australian Open champion Reid, the world number four, will face Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez, the world number six, in Saturday's final.

"It feels like I've got the monkey off my back at the Slams. I can play my own game," Reid told BBC Sport.

"It means a lot to get to the final again. I'm really enjoying these matches and I'm looking forward to Saturday."

Reid and partner Shingo Kunieda of Japan are also in the doubles final and will be bidding to retain the title they won last year.

However, Jordanne Whiley missed out on making it two Britons in the singles finals after she lost 3-6 6-1 4-6 in the women's semi-finals.

Whiley had beaten world number one and defending champion Jiske Griffioen in her opening match but found Sabine Ellerbrock of Germany too strong.

Ellerbrock, ranked one place below the Briton at five in the world, will play Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands in the final.

Whiley does have a chance of success when she partners Yui Kamiji in the doubles final.