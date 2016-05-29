David Weir: Paralympian first to break three-minute mile

David Weir has won six Paralympic gold medals

Paralympian David Weir has become the first wheelchair racer in the world to complete a mile in under three minutes.

Weir, 36, who has won six Paralympic gold medals, recorded a time of two minutes and 57 seconds in London, beating his previous best by six seconds.

"I've always said I could do it," said Weir, who has also won six World Championship gold medals in his career.

"I wanted to prove a point I was still up there with the best in the world."

It was Weir's fourth consecutive Westminster Mile title, beating South African rival Ernst van Dyk, and comes after six victories at the London Marathon.

Sir Roger Bannister, who ran the first sub-four-minute mile in 1954, congratulated Weir.

"I know that Dave's been on the edge of the three-minute mile for a while, so I send him all my congratulations for his huge achievement," the 87-year-old said.