Wheelchair tennis: GB quads reach World Team Cup final

Lapthorne is set to compete at the Rio Paralympics in September

Great Britain's quad wheelchair tennis team beat hosts Japan 2-0 to reach the final of the World Team Cup.

The top-seeded team of Jamie Burdekin and Andy Lapthorne claimed wins in their singles matches in Toyko.

They will face Australia in Friday's final as they chase a fifth title in the event for players who have impairments in three or more limbs.

The GB men's and junior teams will play off for a bronze medal after losing their semi-finals.

Burdekin, the world number eight, beat Shota Kawano - ranked one place below him - 6-1 7-6 (7-4), before world number four Lapthorne overcame Mitsuteru Moroishi 4-6 6-1 6-4, meaning the doubles encounter did not need to be played.

"Tomorrow is going to be big," said Lapthorne, who was part of the winning GB team with Burdekin in 2009 and 2014.

"This match has been brewing for a while; there's a bit of spice between the two sides. I'm sure we want to win more than them.

"Hopefully Jamie can put us 1-0 up and I can go out and have a really good shot at world number one Dylan Alcott and wrap it up before the doubles."

In the men's semi-final, Britain's Alfie Hewett and Marc McCarroll lost their singles matches to higher ranked players in two-time Paralympic gold medallist Shingo Kunieda and Takashi Sanada from Japan.

GB men will face Australia and GB juniors, who lost 2-0 to the USA in their semi-final, will play the Netherlands in their respective bronze medal play-offs.