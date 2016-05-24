British trio earn Wimbledon wheelchair singles spots

Whiley has already enjoyed success at SW19, winning back-to-back doubles titles

Britain's Jordanne Whiley, Lucy Shuker and Gordon Reid are among the entries for the inaugural Wheelchair Singles events at Wimbledon.

Both events will start on Thursday, 7 July and will feature eight players with one wildcard available for both draws.

The finals will take place on Saturday, 9 July (men's) and Sunday, 10 July (women's).

Whiley won the wheelchair doubles last year with partner Yui Kamiji.

The doubles events will also be taking place with the entry list to be confirmed later.

Entries

Men's: Stephane Houdet (Fra), Joachim Gerard (Bel), Nicolas Peifer (Fra), Gordon Reid (GBR), Shingo Kunieda (Jpn), Gustavo Fernandez (Arg), Stefan Olsson (Swe). Alternates: Maikel Scheffers (Ned), Tom Egberink (Ned), Alfie Hewett (GBR), Marc McCarroll (GBR)

Women's: Jiske Griffioen (Ned), Aniek van Koot (Ned), Yui Kamiji (Jpn), Jordanne Whiley (GBR), Sabine Ellerbrock (Ger), Marjolein Buis (Ned), Lucy Shuker (GBR). Alternates: Diede de Groot (Ned), Louise Hunt (GBR)