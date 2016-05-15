David Blair breaks discus F44 world record in Arizona

David Blair was born with a club foot

World silver medallist David Blair of the United States smashed the discus F44 world record on the last day of the Desert Challenge Games in Arizona.

The 40 year old threw 63.61m to beat reigning world champion Jeremy Campbell (57.33m), adding 15cm to the mark Campbell set four years ago.

Kym Crosby (T13) of the US and Ghana's Maclean Dzidizienyo (T53) each won hat-tricks in the 100m, 200m and 400m.

World champion David Brown added the T11 100m to his 200m gold on Friday.

World long jump T42 champion Vanessa Low has appealed for the return of her running blades after they were stolen at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix event.