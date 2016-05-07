Bethany Firth wins second silver medal at IPC European event in Madeira

Bethany Firth has qualified to compete in four events at this year's Paralympics in Rio

Bethany Firth had to settle for a second silver medal at the IPC European Championship after Russia's Valeriia Shabalina set a new world record in the SM14 200m individual medley final.

Firth's time of 2:21.24 in Funchal was inside the European record which she set in Glasgow last weekend.

However, the county Down woman was almost three seconds behind Shabalina who set a new world record of 2:18.37.

Firth, 20, also won silver in the 100m breaststroke final on Wednesday.

That was her first major championship medal for Great Britain following her decision to switch allegiance from Ireland in December 2013.

Firth won a 100m backstroke gold when representing Ireland at the London Paralympics in 2012.

The Seaforde woman qualified for four disciplines at the Rio Paralympics at the British trials in Glasgow last week.