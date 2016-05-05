Ollie Hynd wins third IPC Swimming European gold

Ollie Hynd's win was his first major backstroke title success

Britain's Ollie Hynd won his third gold of the IPC Swimming European Open Championships in Madeira after victory in the S8 100m backstroke.

The 21-year-old had already triumphed in the S8 400m freestyle and the SM8 200m individual medley.

"It means everything to be standing on top of the podium for the third time," he said.

There was also gold for Susie Rodgers (S7 400m freestyle) and Andrew Mullen (S5 50m backstroke).

Hynd, who has a form of muscular dystrophy, won bronze in the backstroke at last year's World Championships, but went into Thursday's final as the fastest qualifier.

He reached the turn first just ahead of Ukraine's Iurii Bozhynskyi and pulled away in the second half of the race to win by 2.79 seconds in one minute 6.56 seconds.

"It was a little bit slower than what I went last week at trials so that's a little disappointing but it's been a long couple of weeks of racing," he added.

Andrew Mullen knows he will face a tough task against Brazilian rival Daniel Dias in Rio

Rodgers won a third consecutive European title in her event with a comfortable victory which saw her beat her rivals by 13 seconds.

"It was really good to win the gold but time-wise we need to definitely move that on," said the 32-year-old.

"I don't mean to be negative after winning something because obviously it is great but we have some work to do on all of the events."

Scotland's Mullen finished behind Brazilian 10-time Paralympic gold medallist Daniel Dias in his event but claimed the European title.

"I would have liked to have gone slightly faster," he said. "Obviously it is nice to come in and race these guys and come away with European gold. But I've got mixed emotions right now.

"It was a solid time but I know I am capable of going quicker. I think reflecting on your performance is really important. It's the way you evolve and get better as an athlete."

There was a silver for Lewis White (S9 100m freestyle) and bronzes for 14-year-old Ellie Robinson (S6 50m freestyle) and Stephanie Millward (S9 100m freestyle).