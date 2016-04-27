Bethany Firth qualifies for fourth Paralympics discipline

Firth's next competition will be the IPC European Championships in Funchal

Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth has qualified for a fourth discipline at the Rio Paralympics and set a British record for the 200m individual medley.

Twenty-year-old Firth was a convincing winner in Wednesday's race at the British Para-swimming trials for the Olympics in Glasgow.

Firth's time of 2:21.93 was 0.6 seconds outside the world record.

She had already secured the qualifying times for the 100m breaststroke and backstroke, and the 200m freestyle.

In Tuesday's freestyle race, the Seaforde woman broke her own world record by clocking 2:03.70.

Firth won gold for Ireland at the 2012 Paralympics before switching allegiance to Great Britain the following year.

She had to pull out of the British team for last year's IPC World Championships because of a broken wrist.

After this week's British trials, Firth will head to Madeira for the European Championships which take place from 30 April to 7 May.