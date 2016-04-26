Para-swimming: Tom Hamer sets Rio qualifying standard with British record

Hamer took silver in the 200m freestyle S14 at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014

Three more swimmers have achieved Rio Paralympic qualifying standards on the fourth morning of the British Para-swimming trials in Glasgow.

Tom Hamer improved his own British record in the S14 200m freestyle, while Mikey Jones gained the qualifying mark in the S6 400m freestyle.

Steph Millward is in line for her third Games after managing the standard in the S9 400m freestyle.

Ellie Simmonds set a second qualifying time in her S6 400m freestyle.

It is the event in which four-time Paralympic gold medallist Simmonds won gold at Beijing in 2008 at the age of 13, and then at London 2012.