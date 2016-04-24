Bethany Firth achieves Rio Paralympics qualifying times at British trials

Media playback is not supported on this device Bethany Firth is set to compete at the Paralympics in Rio

London 2012 Paralympics gold medallist Bethany Firth has achieved the 100m breaststroke and 100m backstroke qualifying times for this year's Rio Games at the British trials in Glasgow.

After a heat time of 1:15.08, Firth, 20, produced a 1:13.99 in the breaststroke final on Saturday.

The Seaforde girl's time of 1:05.45 in Sunday's 100m backstroke heats also saw her reach the Paralympic benchmark.

Firth was slightly slower at 1:06.82 in the evening's backstroke final.

The 100m backstroke is the event in which the Northern Irishwoman won gold at London 2012.

Firth's performance in the breaststroke left her behind Spain's Michelle Alonso who produced world records in both the heats and final.

Alonso improved the world mark to 1:13.86 in the morning before clocking 1:12.61 in the evening.

Northern Irishwoman Firth will compete in two more events in Glasgow, the 200m freestyle on Tuesday and 200m individual medley on Wednesday.

Firth represented Ireland at the 2012 games before her decision to switch allegiance to Great Britain in 2013.

Last year Firth, from County Down, had to pull out of the British team for the IPC World Championships because of a broken wrist.

After this week's British trials, Firth will head to Madeira for the European Championships which take place in Madeira from 30 April to 7 May.