David Weir finishes fourth in first Boston Marathon

Weir was making his first appearance on the Boston course

Paralympic champion David Weir warmed up for Sunday's London Marathon with fourth place in Boston.

The Briton, competing in the race for the first time, finished in a time of 1:26.17, just over two minutes behind Swiss winner Marcel Hug (1:24.06).

Hug edged out South Africa's Ernst van Dyk and Australia's Kurt Fearnley in a sprint finish.

American Tatyana McFadden maintained her dominance to win her fourth women's title in a row.

Weir will be bidding for a record seventh title in London this weekend but will again be up against Hug, van Dyk and Fearnley in a strong field.

In 2012, Weir, 36, equalled Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson's record of six London victories.

Since then, he has finished fifth in 2013, was beaten into second by Hug in 2014 and lost out to Joshua George 12 months ago.