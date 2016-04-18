Rio Paralympics: GB name powerlifting squad

Jawad won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

World and European champion Ali Jawad heads a four-strong Great Britain powerlifting team for September's Rio Paralympics.

The 27-year-old Londoner will be competing at his third Games.

Natalie Blake, 33, has been called up for her fifth Paralympics, while 2012 bronze medallist Zoe Newson, 24, is also included in the squad.

Former Royal Engineer Micky Yule, who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan, will be making his debut.

The 37-year-old Scot, part of the Help for Heroes Sports Recovery programme, is also set to compete in next month's Invictus Games in Florida.

Jawad, who won bronze while representing England in the Para-sport events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, lifted 190kg to win world gold in the -59kg category in Dubai in 2014 and managed 3kg more to become European -65kg champion in Hungary last year.

Newson was ruled out of the sport in 2014 because of a change in IPC classifications but returned in mid-2015 when the rules were again revised, marking her comeback with European silver and Open bronze.

The Paralympics run from 7-18 September.