Britain's Alfie Hewett loses out in South Africa final

Hewett had never reached an ITF 1 Series semi-final before this event

British wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett missed out in his first ITF 1 Series singles final, beaten in the Gauteng Open in South Africa.

The 18-year-old from Norfolk, who is one of BBC Sport's Paralympic Ones to Watch for 2016, lost 6-3 6-3 to world number one Stephane Houdet of France.

Hewett beat world number three Nicolas Peifer of France to reach the decider.

The teenager, who is set to move up from his current ranking of 14, could make his Paralympic debut in Rio.

He will now go on to this week's SA Open Super Series tournament in Johannesburg.

ITF 1 tournaments are the level below Super Series events but feature many of the world's top players.