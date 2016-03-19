Para-cycling Track Worlds: Dame Sarah Storey wins gold

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Really successful' championships pleases Storey

Dame Sarah Storey recovered from an asthma attack to maintain her unbeaten international record in the C5 3km individual pursuit with victory at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships.

The 38-year-old caught her Chinese rival Jufang Zhou with five laps to go for her seventh world title in the event, stretching back to 2007.

Tandem pairing Neil Fachie and Pete Mitchell retained their kilo title.

But Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott were second in the women's event.

The pair, who were bidding to defend their title, finished 1.388 seconds behind the Dutch pairing of Larissa Klaassen and Haleigh Dolman.

Storey, who later went on to take a silver behind Poland's Anna Harkowska in the scratch race, revealed she had to deal with an asthma attack during the morning qualification session in the pursuit.

Fachie has now won nine world titles in his career

"To be still that far ahead on the pursuit, there is plenty of more in the bag," she told BBC Sport. "The asthma attack put a bit of a dampener on things and that potentially killed my legs in the scratch race, but take nothing away from Anna.

"However, it has still been a successful championships for me."

Fachie and his sighted pilot Mitchell secured their third title in a row in the kilo event with a time of one minute 0.633 seconds, more than a second clear of the rest of the field for a boost before this year's Rio Paralympics.

"We were aware of the times the other guys were doing," Fachie, 32, said. "We knew we would have to get it perfect to win but we went faster than I could have expected."