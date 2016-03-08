Rio 2016: Will Bayley targeting Paralympic table tennis gold

Bayley will be competing at his third Paralympic Games

Will Bayley says he has improved since winning a silver medal at London 2012.

The world champion, 28, is part of a 12-strong GB table tennis team for this summer's Paralympics in Rio and told BBC Sussex he is "definitely" targeting gold this time around.

Bayley, from Groombridge, added: "My fitness is better and I'm a stronger player than I was in London for sure.

"There's lots of development that's happened. I've been training every day and working really hard."

Bayley is hoping to improve on the Class 7 individual silver and team bronze he won four years ago.

"The competition is really strong at the moment. There are probably seven or eight players that think they can win the tournament," he said.

"It's going to be tough, but I'm really well prepared and am training my heart out every day, so I hope I can do well."