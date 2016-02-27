GB trio claim IPC Powerlifting World Cup bronzes

Newson missed much of 2014 because of eligibility issues

Britain's Mickey Yule, Natalie Blake and Zoe Newson all won bronzes at the last IPC Powerlifting World Cup before Rio Paralympic spots are finalised.

Military veteran Yule, 37, managed 192kg with his final lift in the -72kg category to secure a medal in Malaysia.

Four-time Paralympian Blake, 32, overcame a miss with her first lift in the -55kg class for 98kg and bronze.

Newson, 23, who won Paralympic bronze in London in the -40kg class, was third in the -45kg class.

The Suffolk athlete, who had a spell out of the sport in 2014 because of a change in classification requirements, which was overturned last year, had a best lift of 95kg to leave her sixth in the world ranking list and all but secure an automatic qualification place for Rio.

Blake, Yule and fellow GB lifter Ali Jawad, who did not compete at the Kuala Lumpur event, are also in a strong position to secure their places on the team for the Games, which will be announced in April.