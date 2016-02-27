Kelly Gallagher wins slalom & Menna Fitzpatrick tops giant slalom rankings

Gallagher has just started working with a new guide this season

Paralympic champion Kelly Gallagher won the World Cup slalom final in Aspen, Colorado, her biggest success since Sochi 2014.

The Briton, 30, who took super-G gold at the Winter Paralympics, and new guide Gary Smith finished 2.34 seconds ahead of the USA's Danelle Umstead and husband Rob in the visually impaired category.

Millie Knight and Mike Abromowitz were third, while GB team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick was disqualified after straddling a gate.

However, Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe topped the overall World Cup rankings for the giant slalom after winning Wednesday and Thursday's races.

The World Cup finals in downhill and super-G start on Tuesday.