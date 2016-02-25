IPC Alpine Skiing World Cup: Britain's women take podium sweep

From left: Mike Abromowitz and Millie Knight; Jennifer Kehoe and Menna Fitzpatrick; Kelly Gallagher and Gary Smith

Britain's women won gold, silver and bronze in the giant slalom at the IPC Alpine Skiing World Cup finals.

Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jennifer Kehoe won the race for visually-impaired athletes in Aspen, with Millie Knight and Mike Abromowitz second and Kelly Gallagher and Gary Smith third.

The win is Fitzpatrick and Kehoe's third World Cup win this season.

There are two races left in the series, which consists of eleven races throughout Europe and North America.