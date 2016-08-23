Rio Paralympics 2016: The Great Britain team

The GB rowing team for the Rio Paralympics
The GB rowing squad for Rio features six Paralympic debutants

Great Britain will have a team of 264 athletes competing at the Rio Paralympics in 19 sports.

The British team have never finished outside the top five in the medal table.

At London 2012, they won 120 medals, including 34 golds, to finish third behind China and Russia - and hopes are high they can surpass that in Brazil.

Here you will find the names of every athlete selected by the British Paralympic Association.

Archery

London medals: Two (one gold, one silver)

Competition dates: 10-17 September

Venue: Sambodromo

Previous gold medallists John Cavanagh and John Stubbs head the GB archery squad for Rio.

Cavanagh, who will be appearing in his fifth Games, won gold in Athens while Stubbs triumphed on his Games debut in Beijing four years later.

Among the debutants are London 2012 Games Maker Jo Frith, who has won European and world medals since switching from swimming to archery, 16-year-old Jess Stretton and Invictus Games veteran Mikey Hall.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEventFrom
John Cavanagh20 July 1956Individual Compound W1London
Jo Frith16 June 1961Individual Compound W1Somerset
Jodie Grinham26 July 1993Individual Compound OpenTelford
Mikey Hall20 July 1975Individual Compound OpenShropshire
Nathan Macqueen24 June 1991Individual Compound OpenScotland
Tania Nadarajah26 August 1980Individual RecurveSurrey
David Phillips22 April 1966Individual RecurveCwmbran, Wales
Jess Stretton23 March 2000Individual Compound W1Hemel Hempstead
John Stubbs11 July 1965Individual Compound OpenManchester
John Walker5 September 1974Individual Compound W1Newport, Shropshire
Vicky Jenkins14 April 1977Individual Compound W1Malvern, Worcester

Athletics

London medals: 29 (11 gold, 7 silver, 11 bronze)

Competition dates: 8-18 September

Venue: Olympic Stadium

London 2012 gold medallists David Weir, Richard Whitehead, Aled Davies and Hannah Cockroft are among the 13 track and field athletes named in the first round of selections for the Rio Paralympics.

All of those selected won gold or silver medals at last year's IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha and showed form in 2016.

The squad also includes Libby Clegg, who broke the 200m world record at the Anniversary Games in her new T11 class, and Jonnie Peacock, who will be looking to defend his T44 100m title, plus many debutants.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthHometownEvents
Men
Graeme Ballard 16 June 1979 ChorleyT36 100m
Paul Blake15 January 1990DorchesterT36 400m, 800m
Dan Bramall29 January 1985MiddlewichT33 100m
Jonathan Broom Edwards27 May 1988ColchesterT44 High Jump
Mickey Bushell8 June 1990 Telford T53 100m, 400m & 4x400m relay
Richard Chiassaro11 November 1981 Harlow T54 100m,400m, 800m & 4x400m relay
Chris Clarke 25 January 1990 Milton Keynes T11 100m, 200m (Clegg's guide)
Aled Davies25 May 1991Bridgend, Wales F42 Shot Put
Kyron Duke 12 October 1992 Cwmbran, WalesF41 Shot Put, Javelin
Toby Gold 27 September 1994 London T33 100m
Dan Greaves 4 October 1982Loughborough F44 Discus
David Henson 15 September 1984 Southampton T42 100m, 200m
Jordan Howe12 October 1995 Cardiff, Wales T35 100m, 200m
Mo Jomni 19 February 1989 London T53 100m, 400m, 800m & 4x400m relay
Rhys Jones 30 June 1994 Cardiff, Wales T37 100m
Simon Lawson 7 June 1982 Carlisle T54 Marathon
Nathan Maguire27 July 1997 Chester T54 4x400m relay
Stephen Miller27 May 1980 Cramlington F32 Club
Steven Morris 13 September 1988Cardiff, Wales T20 1500m
Stephen Osborne 26 March 1963Kent T51 100m, 400m
Jonnie Peacock 28 May 1993 St. Ives T44 100m
Derek Rae23 October 1985 Kirkcaldy, Scotland T46 Marathon
Ben Rowlings 2 May 1996 Newport, Shropshire T34 100m, 800m
Sam Ruddock 19 February 1990 Grantham F35 Shot Put
Andrew Small 6 January 1993 Nantwich T33 100m
Isaac Towers 1 October 1998 Preston T34 800m
Kieran Tscherniawsky18 January 1992 Sleaford F33 Shot Put
David Weir5 June 1979WallingtonT54 400m,800m, 1500m, 4x400m relay & Marathon
Richard Whitehead19 July 1976NottinghamT42 100m, 200m
Women
Kare Adenegan 29 December 2000Coventry T34 100m,400m, 800m
Hollie Arnold26 June 1994GrimsbyF46 Javelin
Olivia Breen 26 July 1996 Liphook T38 100m, Long Jump & 4x100m relay
Jo Butterfield19 March 1979DoncasterF51 Club, Discus
Libby Clegg24 March 1990 Bollington T11 100m,200m
Hannah Cockroft30 July 1992HalifaxT34 100m, 400m, 800m
Kadeena Cox 10 March 1991 Leeds T38 100m, 400m & 4x100m relay
Vanessa Daobry 20 June 1977 London F34 Shot Put
Sabrina Fortune 25 May 1997 Mold, Wales F20 Shot Put
Kylie Grimes7 December 1987 Farnham F51 Club
Sophie Hahn23 January 1997NottinghamT38 100m, 4x100m relay
Georgina Hermitage28 March 1989AltonT37 100m, 400m
Abbie Hunnisett28 October 1995 East Grinstead F32 Club
Beverley Jones17 October 1974DeesideF37 Discus
Jade Jones 4 January 1996 Middlesbrough T54 800m, 1500m, 5000m
Sophie Kamlish 20 August 1996 Bath T44 100m
Samantha Kinghorn 6 January 1996 Glasgow, Scotland T53 100m, 400m, 800m
Maria Lyle14 February 2000EdinburghT35 100m, 200m & 4x100m relay
Polly Maton 23 October 1999Bath T47 100m, Long Jump
Holly Neill 6 April 1989 Dorchester F41 Discus
Mel Nicholls13 July 1977WorcesterT34 100m, 400m, 800m
Gemma Prescott23 September 1983 Warrington F32 Club
Stef Reid 26 October 1984 Loughborough F44 Long Jump
Julie Rogers 2 November 1998 Bedford T42 100m
Laura Sugar 7 February 1991 Cambridge T44 100m, 200m
Carly Tait2 January 1986StockportT34 100m

Boccia

London medals: Two (one silver, one bronze)

Competitions dates: 10-16 September

Venue: Carioca Arena 2

David Smith, Stephen McGuire and Nigel Murray have all been named in the 10-strong GB boccia squad.

McGuire is world individual champion in the BC4 classification, while Smith won team gold alongside double Paralympic gold medallist Murray at Beijing 2008.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEventFrom
Evie Edwards13 December 1994BC4Ipswich
Jamie McCowan (competition partner: Linda McCowan)2 March 1995BC3Dundonald, South Ayrshire
Scott McCowan (competition partner: Gary McCowan)16 July 1991BC3Dundonald, South Ayrshire
Stephen McGuire18 August 1984BC4Bellshill
Nigel Murray22 May 1964BC2Leamington Spa
Joshua Rowe21 April 1993BC2Perth
David Smith (competition partner: Sarah Nolan)2 March 1989BC1Eastleigh
Kieran Steer21 July 1995BC4Fife
Claire Taggart11 February 1995BC2Larne
Patrick Wilson (competition partner: Kim Smith)8 October 1995BC3Edinburgh

Canoeing

London medals: None (sport making its debut)

Competition dates: 14-15 September

Venue: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas

Canoeing will make its Paralympic debut in Rio and Great Britain will be one of only two nations, along with Australia, to have a full quota of six boats in action.

All of the squad have experience at World and European Championships, with Anne Dickins and Emma Wiggs current world champions in their respective categories.

Wiggs represented Great Britain in sitting volleyball at London 2012 and Nick Beighton competed in rowing, while Jeanette Chippington will be appearing at her sixth Games after a successful swimming career.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthFromEvent
Nick Beighton29 September 1981ShropshireMen's KL2
Jeanette Chippington21 April 1970MaidenheadWomen's KL1
Anne Dickins20 February 1967OxtedWomen's KL3
Ian Marsden25 January 1972Stoke-on-TrentMen's KL1
Rob Oliver14 January 1988BirminghamMen's KL3
Emma Wiggs14 June 1980Derbyshire/LoughboroughWomen's KL2

Cycling

London medals: 22 (Eight gold, nine silver, five bronze)

Competition dates: 8-11 September (track) 14-17 September (road)

Venues: Rio Olympic Velodrome (track), Pontal (road)

The British Para-cycling team have enjoyed huge success on the track and the road in recent times, topping the medal table four years ago.

Dame Sarah Storey, who won four golds at London 2012, has been selected for her seventh Games, having made her debut as a swimmer in Barcelona 1992.

London 2012 medal winners Neil Fachie, Karen Darke, Jody Cundy, Helen Scott and Jon-Allan Butterworth also feature in the team along with Kadeena Cox, who will be competing in both cycling and athletics in Rio.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameClassDate of birthFrom
James Ball Visually Impaired tandem24 June 1991 Ponthir, Wales
Steve BateVisually Impaired tandem24 August 1977Mytholmroyd
Jon-Allan ButterworthC5 track6 February 1986Sutton Coldfield
Kadeena CoxC4 track/road10 March 1991Leeds
Jody CundyC4 track14 October 1978Cambridgeshire
Karen DarkeH3 handcycling 25 June 1971Halifax
Hannah DinesT2 tricycle 14 April 1993Glasgow
Adam Duggleby Pilot16 October 1984Hull
Neil FachieVisually Impaired tandem 12 March 1984Aberdeen
Megan GigliaC3 track/road 26 March 1985Stratford-upon-Avon
Corrine Hall Pilot20 February 1991London
Crystal LaneC5 track/road13 September 1985 Chelmsford
Craig MacLean Pilot 31 July 1971 Grantown-on-Spey, Scotland
Pete Mitchell Pilot12 January 1990Brighton
Louis RolfeC2 track21 July 1997Cambridge
Helen Scott Pilot 25 July 1990Halesowen
David StoneT2 tricycle 30 April 1981Birmingham
Sarah StoreyC5 track/road26 October 1977Manchester
Sophie ThornhillVisually Impaired9 February 1996Poynton
Lora TurnhamVisually Impaired 4 September 1988Liverpool

Equestrian

London medals: 11 (five gold, five silver, one bronze)

Competition dates: 11-16 September

Venue: Olympic Equestrian Centre

The five riders selected for the Paralympic equestrian team in Rio have 13 Games' worth of experience between them and a shared haul of 30 Paralympic medals.

Lee Pearson will be aiming to add to his 10-gold-medal haul while Sophie Christiansen will be defending the three titles (two individual and one team) she won at London 2012.

Sophie Wells, who won team gold with Pearson and Christiansen four years ago, returns along with double individual gold medallist Natasha Baker.

The team is completed by 67-year-old five-time gold medallist Anne Dunham, who will be competing in her fifth Games.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthFromEvent
Natasha Baker30 December 1989MiddlesexGrade II
Sophie Christiansen14 November 1987MaidenheadGrade Ia
Anne Dunham24 September 1948WiltshireGrade Ia
Lee Pearson4 February 1974StaffordshireGrade Ib
Sophie Wells5 May 1990LincolnGrade IV

Football 7-a-side

London medals: None

Competition dates: 8-16 September

Venue: Deodoro Stadium

All but two of the football squad will be making their Paralympic debut with former Everton FC Academy player Michael Barker and Scottish veteran Jonathan Paterson competing in their third Games.

The team, which will be captained by former Birmingham City player Jack Rutter, has representatives from England. Scotland and Northern Ireland - many of whom competed internationally for their home nations at recent World and European Championships.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthFrom
Jack Rutter11 November 1990Gloucester
Michael Barker28 July 1987Liverpool
James Blackwell2 April 1986Bristol
Matt Crossen10 June 1990Stockton-on-Tees
Martin Hickman4 April 1989Lennoxtown / Motherwell
Sean Highdale4 March 1991Liverpool
Liam Irons12 December 1990Dunstable
Ryan Kay19 June 1997Peterborough
David Leavy3 January 1992Downpatrick
Giles Moore24 August 1996Ilminster
Ollie Nugent19 October 1997Wirral
Jonathan Paterson15 January 1988Motherwell
David Porcher3 February 1997Livingston
Emyle Rudder28 July 1994Stratford, London

Judo

London medals: Two (one silver, one bronze)

Competition dates: 8-10 September

Venue: Carioca Arena 3

The judo squad became the first full GB squad to be named for the Rio Paralympics.

London 2012 silver medallist Sam Ingram will be competing in his third consecutive Games and he is joined by a trio of newcomers in Jonathan Drane, Chris Skelley and Jack Hodgson.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEventsFrom
Natalie Greenhough 27 June 1994 Women's -70kg Crawley
Sam Ingram22 August 1985Men's -90kgCoventry
Jonathan Drane11 February 1987Men's -81kgNorwich
Chris Skelley9 August 1993Men's -100kgHull
Jack Hodgson30 September 1996Men's +100kgGainsborough

Powerlifting

London medals: One (bronze)

Competition dates: 8-14 September

Venue: Riocentro Pavilion 2

World and European champion Ali Jawad heads the GB powerlifting team, eager to make up for the disappointment of missing out on a medal at London 2012.

Natalie Blake will be competing at her fifth Games, Zoe Newson won bronze four years ago and there is a debut for Micky Yule, a former staff sergeant in the Royal Engineers, who lost both of his legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEventsFrom
Natalie Blake4 December 1982-55kg women'sNewark
Ali Jawad12 January 1989-59kg men'sLondon
Zoe Newson24 March 1992-45kg women'sColchester
Micky Yule24 December 1978-65kg men'sEdinburgh

Rowing

London medals: one (gold)

Competition dates: 9-11 September

Venue: Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas

Gold medallists Tom Aggar and Pam Relph head the GB rowing team for Rio.

Aggar won men's single sculls gold when the sport made its debut in 2008 while Relph was part of the victorious mixed coxed four in London but has four new crewmates this time around in Dan Brown, Grace Clough, James Fox and cox Oliver James.

Former gold medal-winning handcyclist Rachel Morris will be making her rowing debut while Laurence Whiteley and Lauren Rowles will be making their first appearances at a Games.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
Name Date of birthHometownEvent
Tom Aggar24 May 1984LondonMen's single scull
Dan Brown29 November 1982ReadingMixed coxed four
Grace Clough21 June 1991SheffieldMixed coxed four
James Fox2 May 1992PeterboroughMixed coxed four
Oliver James5 October 1990StevenageMixed coxed four (cox)
Rachel Morris24 April 1979FarnhamWomen's single scull
Pam Relph14 November 1989AylesburyMixed coxed four
Lauren Rowles26 April 1998BromsgroveMixed double sculls
Laurence Whiteley29 August 1991NorthallertonMixed double sculls

Sailing

London medals: Two (one gold, one bronze)

Competition dates: 12-17 September

Venue: Marina da Gloria, Guanabara Bay

Defending Paralympic champion Helena Lucas was the first athlete to be named for either Rio Games when she was selected in April 2015.

Lucas will compete in the 2.4mR category and will be joined by London bronze medallists Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell and the Sonar crew of John Robertson, Hannah Stodel and Stephen Thomas, who will be competing in their fourth Games.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEvents
Helena Lucas29 April 19752.4mR keelboat
Alexandra Rickham10 September 1981Skud 18
Niki Birrell15 August 1986Skud 18
John Robertson11 February 1972Sonar
Hannah Stodel26 August 1985Sonar
Stephen Thomas6 January 1977Sonar

Shooting

London medals: three (one silver, two bronze)

Competition dates: 8-14 September

Venue: Olympic Shooting Centre

Three-time Paralympic medallist Matt Skelhon has been named as part of the GB shooting squad, aiming to add to his medal haul.

Skelhon won gold in Beijing in 2008 and followed that up with silver and bronze in London.

He is one of six athletes with previous Games experience while Issy Bailey, Owen Burke, Lorraine Lambert and Stewart Nangle will be making their debuts in Rio.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthFrom
Issy Bailey19 April 1994Cirencester, Gloucestershire
James Bevis8 August 1976Dawlish, Devon
Owen Burke30 November 1975Rhuddlan, Denbighshire
Karen Butler8 July 1967Bristol
Ryan Cockbill17 June 1990Walsall, West Midlands
Richard Davies10 June 1971Stourbridge, West Midlands
Tim Jeffery Newbury, Berkshire
Ben Jesson19 February 1988Crawley, Sussex
Lorraine Lambert29 September 1972Portsmouth, Hants
Stewart Nangle2 July 1966Bacup, Lancs
Matt Skelhon30 October 1984Peterborough

Swimming

London medals: 39 (Seven gold, 16 silver, 16 bronze)

Competition dates: 8-17 September

Venue: Olympic Aquatics Centre

A 30-strong team will represent GB in swimming at the Rio Paralympics.

Six swimmers - Ellie Simmonds, Ollie Hynd, Josef Craig, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Jon Fox and Bethany Firth - won gold at London 2012 and 20 of the squad bring previous Games experience.

Abby Kane, who turns 13 in August, will make her debut while veteran Sascha Kindred, 38, will be appearing in his sixth Games.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthFrom
Jonathan Booth16 June 1998Huddersfield
Stephen Clegg23 November 1995Edinburgh
Josef Craig17 February 1997Jarrow
James Crisp11 October 1982Sheffield
Ryan Crouch7 February 1994Manningtree
Jon Fox30 May 1991Cornwall
Tom Hamer16 August 1998Rossendale
Ollie Hynd27 October 1994Kirkby In Ashfield
Mikey Jones10 June 1994Hampshire
Sascha Kindred13 December 1977Hereford
Aaron Moores16 May 1994Trowbridge
Andrew Mullen29 November 1996Glasgow
Scott Quin1 July 1990Edinburgh
Lewis White17 April 2000Derby
Matt Wylie14 October 1996Sunderland
Jessica-Jane Applegate22 August 1996Great Yarmouth
Claire Cashmore21 May 1988Kidderminster
Bethany Firth14 February 1996Northern Ireland
Charlotte Henshaw16 January 1987Sutton In Ashfield
Abby Kane4 August 2003Largs
Harriet Lee6 May 1991Gateshead
Amy Marren14 August 1998Romford
Stephanie Millward20 September 1981Corsham
Rebecca Redfern19 December 1999Droitwich
Ellie Robinson1 August 2001Northampton
Susie Rodgers9 August 1983London
Hannah Russell5 August 1996Surrey
Ellie Simmonds11 November 1994Walsall
Stephanie Slater7 February 1991Preston
Alice Tai31 January 1999Hampshire

Table tennis

London medals: Four (one silver, three bronze)

Competition dates: 8-17 September

Venue: Riocentro Pavilion 3

World number ones Will Bayley and Rob Davies head the 12-strong GB table tennis team for the Rio Paralympics.

The team have a wealth of experience, with Sue Gilroy competing in her fifth Games. Liverpool's Jack Hunter-Spivey is the only member who has yet to compete at a Paralympics.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEventsFrom
Will Bayley1 January 1988Men's Class 7Tunbridge Wells
Jane Campbell18 August 1968Women's Class 3London
Paul Davies12 October 1966Men's Class 1Bridgend
Rob Davies14 August 1984Men's Class 1Brecon
Kim Daybell11 August 1992Men's Class 10Sheffield
Ashley Facey-Thompson 31 January 1995 Men's Class 9 London
Sue Gilroy19 October 1972Women's Class 4Barnsley
Sara Head12 April 1980Women's Class 3Pontypridd
Jack Hunter-Spivey11 May 1995Men's Class 5Liverpool
Paul Karabardak3 October 1985Men's Class 6Swansea
Aaron McKibbin27 August 1991Men's Class 8London
David Wetherill22 December 1989Men's Class 6Torpoint
Ross Wilson5 May 1995Men's Class 8Kent

Triathlon

London medals: None (sport is making its debut)

Competition dates: 10-11 September

Venue: Fort Copacabana

Great Britain will take 11 athletes and two guides to the inaugural Paralympic triathlon event at Rio - the most of any country.

Reigning world champion Lauren Steadman is included, as are Andy Lewis and Alison Patrick, who won European gold in Lisbon in May.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthEventFrom
David Hill23 March 1989PT4Exmouth
Phil Hogg3 December 1969PT1Heanor
Andy Lewis24 January 1983PT2Lydney
George Peasgood2 October 1995PT4Debden Green
Ryan Taylor5 May 1993PT2Derby
Joe Townsend27 March 1988PT1Eastbourne
Clare Cunningham15 June 1977PT4Cambridge
Faye McClelland3 November 1979PT4Eastbourne
Alison Patrick1 October 1987PT5Dunfermline
Melissa Reid15 November 1990PT5Truro
Hazel Smith21 May 1986PT5 guideEdinburgh
Lauren Steadman18 December 1992PT4Peterborough
Nicole Walters21 July 1989PT5 guideBath

Wheelchair basketball

London medals: None

Competition dates: 8-16 September (women), 8-17 September (men)

Venues: Rio Olympic Arena and Carioca Arena 1

Both the GB men's and women's teams will be represented in Rio.

The men's team go in as three-time European championships after completing the hat-trick in Worcester last September and will be hoping to improve on their fourth-placed finish four years ago.

All but one player was part of the European-winning squad with 19-year-old Gregg Warburton the only newcomer for Rio, while Simon Munn will be competing in his seventh Paralympics and Terry Bywater in his fifth Games.

Women's coach Myles Thompson has selected a youthful squad with an average age of 22.5, all of whom represented GB at last year's Europeans where they won a fifth consecutive bronze medal.

Clare Griffiths (nee Strange) will be appearing in her fifth Games while there are seven debutants, including teenagers Katie Morrow (16), Charlotte Moore (17), Joy Haizelden (17) and Leah Evans (19).

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthClassFrom
Men
Harry Brown21 June 19942.5Halifax
Simon Brown7 March 19862.0London
Terry Bywater28 February 19834.5Redcar
Gaz Choudhry23 June 19854.0London
Abdi Jama1 November 19821.0Liverpool
Lee Manning11 January 19904.5Peterborough
Kyle Marsh21 March 19902.0Wolverhampton
Simon Munn31 January 19684.0Milton Keynes
Ade Orogbemi11 May 19782.5Liverpool/London
Phil Pratt2 February 19943.0Cardiff
Ian Sagar29 March 19823.0Barnsley
Gregg Warburton19 November 19962.0Leigh
Women
Jordanna Bartlett15 December 19943.0Manchester
Sophie Carrigill19 January 19941.0Wakefield
Amy Conroy22 October 19924.0Norwich
Leah Evans5 March 19972.5Castleford
Helen Freeman23 November 19894.0Watford
Clare Griffiths18 September 19791.5Marlow, Buckinghamshire
Joy Haizelden1 December 19982.5Southampton
Jude Hamer3 December 19904.0Exeter/Plymouth
Robyn Love28 August 19903.5Ayr, Scotland
Charlotte Moore13 September 19981.0Coventry
Katie Morrow20 September 19994.5Antrim, Northern Ireland
Laurie Williams4 February 19922.5Manchester

Wheelchair Fencing

Great Britain have named Dimitri Coutya and Piers Gilliver as their fencing team for this summer's Paralympic Games in Rio.

The pair, who won silver medals at the 2015 World Championships, will be making their Paralympic debuts.

London medals: None

Competition dates: 12-16 September

Venue: Youth Arena

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthFrom
Gemma Collis 10 October 1992Buckinghamshire
Dimitri Coutya7 October 1997London
Piers Gilliver17 September 1994Gloucestershire

Wheelchair rugby

London medals: None

Competition dates: 14-17 September

Venue: Carioca Arena 1

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthClassFrom
Alan Ash27 January 19732.0Wolverhampton
Coral Batey6 May 19951.5Bradford
Ayaz Bhuta17 April 19892.5Bolton
Jonathan Coggan25 April 19830.5Chelmsford
Ryan Cowling5 February 19761.0Matlock
Bulbul Hussain3 January 19721.0London
Mike Kerr13 October 19821.5Glasgow
Jim Roberts3 September 19873.0Welshpool
Chris Ryan11 July 19912.0Welwyn
Mandip Sehmi13 December 19802.5Leamington Spa
Jamie Stead22 September 19932.5Normanton
Gavin Walker13 October 19832.0Rotherham

Alan Ash, who will be competing at his fifth Games, and Coral Batey, the sole female, have both been included in the 12-strong Great Britain wheelchair rugby squad for Rio as they bid to win a first medal in the sport.

Ash first competed for GB at the 1996 Games in Atlanta but failed to make the team for London 2012.

Jonathan Coggan, Bulbul Hussain, Mike Kerr and Mandip Sehmi all have previous Games experience.

Wheelchair Tennis

London medals: two (one silver, one bronze)

Competition dates: 9-16 September

Venue: Olympic Tennis Centre

London 2012 medallists Jordanne Whiley, Lucy Shuker and Andy Lapthorne have all been named on the 10-strong Great Britain wheelchair tennis team for the Rio Paralympics.

Whiley and Shuker won women's doubles bronze four years ago while Lapthorne claimed quad doubles silver with the now-retired Peter Norfolk. Jamie Burdekin won bronze with Norfolk in Beijing.

Teenager Alfie Hewett and quad player Antony Cotterill will be making their debuts.

ParalympicsGB athletes confirmed
NameDate of birthHometown
Jamie Burdekin10 December 1979Liverpool
Antony Cotterill13 February 1980Sheffield
Alfie Hewett6 December 1997Norfolk
Louise Hunt24 May 1991Swindon
Andy Lapthorne11 October 1990London
Marc McCarroll19 February 1985London
David Phillipson1 January 1989Nottinghamshire
Gordon Reid2 January 1991Glasgow
Lucy Shuker28 May 1980Fleet, Hampshire
Jordanne Whiley11 June 1992Halesowen, W Midlands

