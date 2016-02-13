Gordon Reid secures back-to-back tournament wins

Reid wants to build on his maiden Grand Slam singles win

Australian Open champion Gordon Reid made it consecutive tournament successes with victory in the final of the ABN World Wheelchair Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

The Scot, who is ranked fifth in the world, defeated world number 10 Stefan Olsson of Sweden 6-3 7-6 (9-7).

To reach the final, Reid beat the new world number one Stephane Houdet of France in three sets.

"It's a strong field and nice to get back-to-back tournament wins," he said.

"I lost my focus at the end of the second set but I'm happy to win and for us to have the chance to play alongside the ATP event."

The 24-year-old contracted Transverse Myelitis - a disease affecting the spinal cord - aged 13 and claimed his first Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne last month.