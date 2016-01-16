Richard Browne: Paralympic sprinter back in training after crash

American amputee sprinter Richard Browne
Browne wants to set a world record over 400m in 2016

World champion amputee sprinter Richard Browne has returned to training after he was injured in a car crash in Florida earlier this month.

The 24-year-old American suffered broken ribs and concussion when his car was in collision with a lorry.

But the Paralympic silver medallist is back in light training in the build-up to September's Rio Paralympics.

Browne, a rival of Britain's Jonnie Peacock, holds the T44 100 and 200m world records.

