Richard Browne: Paralympic sprinter injured in car crash
- From the section Disability Sport
USA Paralympic silver medallist Richard Browne has sustained broken ribs and concussion in a car accident.
The 24-year-old spent two nights in hospital after his car was in collision with a lorry in Florida.
His manager Ian Byers said: "Richard is badly shaken up, but he will be ready to challenge for gold medals at the Rio Paralympic Games."
Browne is a rival of Briton Jonnie Peacock, who beat him to T44 100m gold in London.
The Paralympic Games run from 7-18 September.