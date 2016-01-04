Bethany Firth to make GB debut at European Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device Bethany Firth wants more medals in 2016

Bethany Firth is to make her Great Britain debut at the IPC Swimming European Championships in April.

The 19-year-old won gold in the 100m backstroke while representing Ireland at the 2012 Paralympic Games but opted to switch to GB the following year.

Last year Firth, from Seaforde in Co Down, had to pull out of the British team for the IPC World Championships because of a broken wrist.

She has been named in a 25-strong GB squad for the European Championships.

They are being staged in Funchal, Madeira from 27 April to 8 May.

Firth revealed that, although her main aim for 2016 was to defend the Paralympic title won in London, she could actually go for four gold medals in Rio.

"I want to really push myself and show people what I can do," she said.