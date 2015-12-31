Stoke's Jack Butland gives £5,000 to GB deaf team

Butland was part of England's squad at Euro 2012

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland has donated £5,000 to Great Britain's women's deaf football team to help them attend June's Deaf World Cup in Italy.

Butland, 22, wrote on Twitter: "I've learnt a lot from major tournaments, experiences I'll never forget. I'd love for you to experience the same!"

England internationals Lucy Bronze, Jade Moore, Jo Potter and Fran Kirby have also supported the appeal, along with Wales international Jess Fishlock.

The team's campaign will cost £20,000.

An online appeal aiming to raise half that amount reached its target with Butland's gift.

With donations still being accepted, the team hope the appeal will cover the entire cost of the trip.

A promotional video featuring former athletes Jonathan Edwards and Andy Turner, as well as a host of big names from women's football, helped start the appeal.

Butland, capped three times by England, also works as an ambassador for the Kick It Out anti-discrimination campaign.