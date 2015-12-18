Lauren Steadman: Para-triathlete rules out Rio complacency

World Para-triathlon champion Lauren Steadman has ruled out any complacency after 14 months unbeaten.

The 23-year-old is also British and European champion going into Rio 2016, when Para-triathlon will make its Paralympics debut.

"I didn't ever believe I'd have such an achievement, but everyone trains as equally as hard so I can't sit back and relax," she told BBC Look East.

"I just get it in my head that the rest of the world is chasing me."

Peterborough-born Steadman continued: "If that's not enough then I don't know what is."

She competed at the London 2012 and Beijing 2008 Paralympics as a swimmer, but since 2013 has won three European and two World titles in Para-triathlon.

"To stand here undefeated for 14 months feels like a phenomenal achievement; I never dreamed of being so successful," said Steadman, who is currently training in Portsmouth.

"But with having the other titles, to have one more, especially as Para-tri makes its debut, it would be fantastic, my name would go down in history and I shall definitely give it my best shot.

"But I've got some fierce rivals, so I'm not going to say anything until I cross that line."

Lauren Steadman
Lauren Steadman won World Championship gold in 2014 and 2015

