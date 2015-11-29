Sam Ingram wins third European judo bronze for GB

Sam Ingram (second from right) on the podium
Ingram (second from right) is originally from Coventry but now based in Edinburgh

London 2012 silver medallist Sam Ingram secured Britain's third bronze medal at the IBSA European Visually Impaired Judo Championships in Portugal.

The two-time European champion was beaten in the -90kg semi-finals by Georgia's Zviad Gogotchuri.

But he recovered to beat Russia's Vladimir Fedin, first throwing him for waza-ari before getting a hold down.

It followed earlier bronzes for British team-mates Chris Skelley (-100kg) and Jack Hodgson (+100kg).

The event gives key qualification points for the Rio Paralympics, with the top nine athletes in each of the seven weight categories at the end of next month earning slots for their nation.

