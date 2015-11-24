IPC Championships: Powerlifter Zoe Newson gets Euro silver
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Zoe Newson won a European silver medal and open competition bronze at the IPC powerlifting championships in Hungary.
The Ipswich-born 23-year-old lifted 90kg, finishing ahead of Ukraine's Rayisa Toporkova - who also lifted 90kg - due to her lighter body weight in the up to 45kg category.
Newson won a bronze at London 2012 in the under 40kg event.
China's Dandan Hu won the Open event with a 100kg lift.
In so doing she broke her own world record by 1kg.