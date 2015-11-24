IPC Championships: Powerlifter Zoe Newson gets Euro silver

Zoe Newson
Zoe Newson won a bronze medal at London 2012

Britain's Zoe Newson won a European silver medal and open competition bronze at the IPC powerlifting championships in Hungary.

The Ipswich-born 23-year-old lifted 90kg, finishing ahead of Ukraine's Rayisa Toporkova - who also lifted 90kg - due to her lighter body weight in the up to 45kg category.

Newson won a bronze at London 2012 in the under 40kg event.

China's Dandan Hu won the Open event with a 100kg lift.

In so doing she broke her own world record by 1kg.

