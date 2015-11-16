Gabi Down: Paralympic fencer retires at 17 because of wrist injury

Gabi Down competed in the London 2012 Paralympics at the age of 14

Paralympic fencer Gabi Down has retired from the sport at the age of 17 because of a wrist injury.

Down was one of Great Britain's youngest para-athletes competing at London 2012 and she helped the women's epee team finish eighth.

She has just had a year-long break and does not want to risk surgery which would "leave me with scar tissue and potentially a worse injury".

"I still want to stay as involved with fencing as I possibly can," she added.