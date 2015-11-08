Gordon Reid wins Doubles Masters as Jordanne Whiley loses

Michael Jeremiasz and Gordon Reid lost out in last year's final

Britain's Gordon Reid and French partner Michael Jeremiasz claimed victory in the men's final at the Wheelchair Doubles Masters in California.

They beat top seeds Joachim Gerard of Belgium and France's Stephane Houdet 6-1 6-4 on Sunday.

But Grand Slam winners, Britain's Jordanne Whiley and Japan's Yui Kamiji, were beaten in the women's decider.

GB's Andy Lapthorne and Jamie Burdekin lost in the quad doubles final.

Reid and Jeremiasz, who were runners-up at Wimbledon this year, conceded just one game in the opening set and then went 4-3 ahead in the second before wrapping up victory.

"I'm really pleased to win the title after coming close last year," said the Scot, who is now set to become doubles world number one.

"This week also gives me added confidence for next month's Singles Masters in London. I really want to add the singles equivalent in front of a home crowd."

Whiley and Kamiji missed out on making it a hat-trick of titles when they lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to Dutch pair Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot. Lapthorne and Burdekin were beaten 6-4 3-6 6-3 by American top seeds Nick Taylor and David Wagner.