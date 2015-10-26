IPC World Athletics: Libby Clegg withdraws with injury

Libby Clegg and guide Mikail Huggins will not be taking part in Monday's T12 100m heats

IPC Athletics World Championships Venue: Qatar Sports Club, Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha Dates: 22-31 October Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website, plus coverage of key races on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC World Service

Scotland's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Libby Clegg has been forced to pull out of the rest of the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.

The 25-year-old visually-impaired sprinter withdrew from Sunday's T12 200m semi-finals after injuring her foot in the warm-up.

She and guide Mikail Huggins are unable to compete in Monday's 100m heats.

Illness forced Clegg out of last year's European Championships in Swansea and her 2015 season has been hit by injury.