IPC World Championships: Jo Butterfield wins GB's fifth gold

IPC Athletics World Championships Venue: Qatar Sports Club, Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha Dates: 22-31 October Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website, plus coverage of key races on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC World Service

Jo Butterfield claimed Britain's fifth gold medal at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha, winning her first global title in the T51 club throw discipline.

The 36-year-old, who only took up the sport 18 months ago, took European gold last year in Swansea.

And this time, her championship record throw of 21.44 metes was enough to beat her rivals by over two metres.

"I was a bit nervy, but I knew I had a big throw in me," she told BBC Sport.

Butterfield, who was born in Yorkshire but is now based in Scotland, was left paralysed as a result of a tumour on her spinal cord and has been in good form this year with an unofficial world record of 22.19m.

"My first couple of throws out there were a bit dodgy but then I nailed the big one and that made me relax a little bit," she added.

"I have a great team supporting me and I'm now a full-time athlete, which makes a big difference and I can put everything into it.

"I'm improving all the time and I'm excited about what I can achieve."

Silver for the 'Weirwolf'

Meanwhile, David Weir marked his return to the track for GB for the first time since London 2012 with silver in the T54 1500m.

The 36-year-old six-time Paralympic champion opted out of the 2013 Worlds before injury forced him to miss Swansea.

But Weir got boxed in late on and was unable to get past Thailand's Rawat Tana who controlled the race from the start.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, BBC pundit "I think Dave should be really pleased with that performance and I don't think he could have done too much more. With 300m to go he did get boxed in but he kept calm and waited for the race to open up. Rawat raced very smartly - the way Dave did it at London 2012. "On the day Dave was beaten by the better man but he is pushing well. World Championships do matter to him and he will use this as a guide to next year."

"It is amazing to be back on the podium," said Weir. "I have had an up and down season so to pull it out of the bag when it matters, I am happy with silver.

"I executed the race how I wanted. Rawat has been the fastest man all year and I knew he would be on form but I gave it my best shot.

"I'm not far from where I was at 2012 but to get Rio right will be tough so I just have to be injury and illness free and get ready for next year."

Pre-race favourite Marcel Hug, who won five golds in Weir's absence in Lyon two years ago, could only finish fifth.

Northern Ireland pair Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop won Ireland's first golds of the meeting and kept up their long unbeaten records in Paralympic competition.

Visually impaired sprinter Smyth, whose wife Elise is due to give birth to their first child, stormed to victory in the T13 100m, while McKillop triumphed in the T38 800m.

Teenager Lyle takes silver

Scottish 15-year-old Maria Lyle had to be content with silver in the battle of the teenagers with Australia's Isis Holt in the T35 200m, after the 14-year-old pulled clear in the final 50m to improve her own world record to 28.57 seconds.

But Lyle also beat her old European record with a new time of 29.32 and is targeting her rival in the 100m which takes place on Thursday.

"It is good to have Isis here because it has made me train even harder and I'm now excited for the 100m," said Lyle.

"Coming around the bend we were both together and I am confident in my 100m so I am looking forward to it."