Rob Davies earns Rio Paralympic table tennis place

Davies made his Paralympic debut at London 2012

Britain's Rob Davies has secured a named place at the 2016 Rio Paralympics after retaining his Para Table Tennis European Championship title in Denmark.

The former rugby player, 31, defeated world number one Jean-Francois Ducay from France 3-2 in the Class 1 final.

However, the Welshman's selection for Rio still needs to be ratified by the British Paralympic Association.

GB team-mate Will Bayley took silver in the Class 7 event after losing 3-1 to Dutchman Jean-Paul Montanus.

However, the 27-year-old from Kent will have to wait until the end of the year to find out whether he has confirmed a place at the Games based on his world ranking.

Teenager Billy Shilton, beaten by Bayley in their all-British Class 7 semi-final, had to be content with a bronze.

There were also bronzes for Paul Karabardak and David Wetherill in the Class 6 event and for Tom Matthews in the Class 1 after they also lost their semi-finals.

The doubles events get under way on Thursday.