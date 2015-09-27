England win Wheelchair Rugby League European Championship

England have won the Wheelchair Rugby League European Championship after beating world champions France 28-24.

Captain Jack Brown scored the golden points with his hat-trick try after Joe Coyd's try had taken the match into extra time.

Martin Coyd, chairman of Wheelchair RL, said: "England and France are the best two teams in the world.

"We haven't been near them since 2011. The calmness of the players was fantastic."

It was a five-team tournament held at Medway Park, Kent, with Scotland, Wales and Ireland also competing.