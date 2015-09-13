Para-badminton: Rachel Choong wins record third gold

England's Rachel Choong is the world number one

England's Rachel Choong has made history by winning her third gold medal at the Para-Badminton World Championships in Stoke Mandeville.

Choong is the first England player to win three titles at a single world championships.

She beat team-mate Rebecca Bedford 21-13 21-2 to defend her title in the women's SS6 singles and then won the mixed doubles with Andrew Martin.

Choong and Bedford had already won the women's doubles on Saturday.

Martin added to his mixed doubles gold by claiming silver in the men's singles title against Malaysia's Didin Taresoh.

Jack Shepherd and Krysten Coombs also won a gold medal in the SS6 men's doubles on the final day to take England's winning tally for the Championships to four gold, four silver and five bronze.

"I'm going to be up on cloud nine for a good while," said Chong, 21. "It means more also as it's in England.

"I am emotional to think I'm a triple world champion. I hadn't realised I was the first English player to win three in the same Championships and that feels amazing."