Para-cycling World Cup: GB tandems win time-trial golds

From the section

Stephen Bate and his pilot Adam Duggleby had won silver and bronze medals earlier in the season

Britain's male and female tandem pairs both won time-trial gold on the opening day of the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in South Africa.

Stephen Bate and Adam Duggleby won their first gold medal at a World Cup, finishing 10 seconds clear of Aaron Scheidies and Benjamin Collins (US).

Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall then added another gold for Great Britain.

The pair were 0.09 seconds clear of their Dutch rivals. The event provides qualifying points for the Paralympics.

London 2012 silver medallist Karen Darke then added to the tally with silver medal behind American Alicia Dana in the H3 women's time trial.

The programme continues with the road races on Saturday and Sunday.