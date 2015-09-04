GB men reach European wheelchair basketball final

Great Britain fought back after being behind at half-time

European Wheelchair Basketball Championships BBC coverage: Sunday medal matches on red button and online including 08:45 BST GB women v France (bronze medal match); 17:15 GB men v Turkey (final)

Great Britain's men's wheelchair basketball team will aim for a third straight European title on Sunday after a thrilling 77-68 win over Germany.

But the GB women were edged out 56-55 by the Germans in their semi-final.

The women, seeking a first major international final appearance, came from 10 points down in the last quarter against the Paralympic champions.

"We gave it everything we had so we're very proud," said Helen Freeman, who top-scored on 22 points.

Media playback is not supported on this device GB wheelchair basketball team in Euro final

"I think now, we are up there with the best teams in the world and come Rio, we'll be up there competing for a place on the podium."

They will now face France on Sunday in Worcester, looking for a fifth consecutive European bronze.

GB's men were made to work hard against Germany but some tough defence and good shooting from Terry Bywater and Abdi Jama (22 points apiece) saw them through.

In the decider they will face Turkey, who ran out 69-50 winners against the Netherlands.

"We're not under any pressure and are not going to give up our crown that easily. It was an unbelievable performance today, so one more game and we're looking to win," said Jama, who was part of the European title-winning teams in 2011 and 2013.