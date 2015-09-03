World Rowing Championships: GB Para-rowers secure gold

Rachel Morris won hand-cycling gold at the 2008 Paralympics

Great Britain's Para-rowers won gold and three silvers on day five of the World Rowing Championships in France.

The mixed four of Grace Clough, Dan Brown, Pamela Relph, James Fox and cox Oliver James defended their title but were pushed all the way by the US.

Rachel Morris took silver in the single scull with Tom Aggar second in the men's event.

The mixed double scull team of Lauren Rowles and Laurence Whiteley also won silver.

All four boats had already secured their places at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.