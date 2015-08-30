GB Para-archers miss individual golds at World Championships

John Walker and Jo Frith were victorious in the W1 mixed team event

Britain's Jo Frith and John Walker failed to add individual gold to their team gold on the final day of the World Para-archery Championships in Germany.

Frith lost out 139-136 to China's Guo Ying in the women's W1 decider.

In the men's W1 event, Walker was defeated 143-136 by David Drahoninsky of the Czech Republic.

But there were bronze medals for John Stubbs and 15-year-old Jess Stretton to give GB nine qualifying slots for the Rio Paralympics from the event.

Former Paralympic champion Stubbs was always ahead in his men's compound encounter with Jonathan Milne of Australia, taking the tie 136-128.

Stretton, the youngest member of the GB team who took up the sport after the London Paralympics, showed great maturity to defeat China's Lu Zhang in the women's W1 category.

However, Mel Clarke and John Cavanagh were both defeated in their bronze play-off.

Clarke, who had wrist surgery in March, was beaten 139-134 in the women's compound open with Cavanagh slipping to a 135-131 loss in the men's W1.

In the non-Paralympic disciplines, Stephen Prowse led a British clean sweep in the visually impaired 2/3 category ahead of Peter Price and Carmel Bassett while Roger Rees-Evans was second in the visually-impaired 1 category.