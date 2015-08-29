GB Para-archers win team gold and silver at World Championships

John Walker and Jo Frith were the leading qualifiers for the team event

Great Britain's Para-archers have won gold and silver in the team events at the World Championships in Germany.

Former swimmer Jo Frith and John Walker took gold in the W1 mixed team event after beating China 138-136 in a closely contested match.

But Paralympic medallists John Stubbs and Mel Clarke lost 151-146 to China in the compound mixed team final.

The GB team's performances in Germany have seen them earn eight qualification slots for the Rio Paralympics.

"It's absolutely amazing. It's nice to know all that hard work has paid off," Frith told World Archery.

"We didn't shoot as well as we can, but it was a matchplay situation and we got through it."

Frith and Walker have a chance to make it double gold when they take part in Sunday's W1 individual finals.

Stubbs and Clarke will shoot for bronze in their respective categories along with John Cavanagh and Jess Stretton in the W1 categories

In the non-Paralympic disciplines, British visually-impaired competitors Roger Rees-Evans, Stephen Prowse, Peter Price and Carmel Bassett will all compete for medals.